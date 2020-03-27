Analysts Set Expectations for Banc of California Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 91,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $414.84 million, a PE ratio of 276.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Banc of California by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

