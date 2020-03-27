Analysts Set Expectations for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.15. 19,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.31. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

