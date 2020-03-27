Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 27th (AFTPF, ARMP, ASBFY, ATH, ATNM, BKGFY, BLDR, BNPQY, BTGOF, CVI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 27th:

Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Afterpay Touch Group Limited alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $16.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $57.00 to $38.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Touch Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay Touch Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.