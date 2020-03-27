Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Helen of Troy (HELE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – Helen of Troy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Helen of Troy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Helen of Troy is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Helen of Troy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

HELE stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day moving average is $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,810,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

