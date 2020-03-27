Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2020 – Virtu Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/13/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Virtu Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/10/2020 – Virtu Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Virtu Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/3/2020 – Virtu Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Virtu Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Virtu Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Virtu Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from to .

2/11/2020 – Virtu Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

