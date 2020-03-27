Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wacker Neuson (ETR: WAC) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €17.50 ($20.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €9.75 ($11.34) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.21. The company has a market cap of $708.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. Wacker Neuson SE has a twelve month low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of €25.58 ($29.74).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.