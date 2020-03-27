Analyzing Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $47.71 million 2.88 $18.51 million $2.63 4.67 AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 3.53 -$420,000.00 $0.54 37.74

Saratoga Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AssetMark Financial. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Saratoga Investment and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83 AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 108.84%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 68.38% 9.77% 4.19% AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats AssetMark Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

