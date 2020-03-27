Analyzing Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) & BellRing Brands (NASDAQ:BRBR)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simply Good Foods and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $523.38 million 3.07 $47.54 million $0.56 30.13 BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 4.96% 5.64% 3.84% BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simply Good Foods and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88 BellRing Brands 0 3 11 0 2.79

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 80.37%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Simply Good Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats BellRing Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

