Analyzing SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and QNB (NASDAQ:QNBC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 22.58% 10.61% 1.01% SVB Financial Group 32.20% 19.33% 1.73%

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QNB and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $54.74 million 2.09 $12.36 million N/A N/A SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 2.33 $1.14 billion $21.73 7.33

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for QNB and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 6 11 0 2.65

SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $257.87, indicating a potential upside of 61.83%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than QNB.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats QNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

