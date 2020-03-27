AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.00 Million

Analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce $10.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $23.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 85.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 133,481 shares during the period.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

