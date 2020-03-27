Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,999 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,749. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $17,177,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ciena by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ciena by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ciena by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

