Andrew Impey Acquires 10,000 Shares of JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey purchased 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,677.98).

Shares of JMI stock opened at GBX 311.50 ($4.10) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The stock has a market cap of $243.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.92 ($4.29).

Get JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.