AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 27th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after buying an additional 752,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 138,848 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 456,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 278,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $361.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.