AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AU. UBS Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,181,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.39. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

