ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $47,304.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.02560582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00195586 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

