Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,735,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 27th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 114,825 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 765,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.85 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.99. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

