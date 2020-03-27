Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Anthem worth $1,122,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.10. 1,181,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,955. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day moving average of $273.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

