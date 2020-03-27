Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Lowered to $291.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $374.00 to $291.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded down $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.