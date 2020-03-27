Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 665,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Aphria worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 265,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Aphria Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.