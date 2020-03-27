apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $77,121.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars.

