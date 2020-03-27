Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%.

APEN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

