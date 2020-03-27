Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.42% from the company’s current price.

APEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

APEN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 176.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.