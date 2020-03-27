Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Raymond James

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AINV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 1,343,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,657. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

