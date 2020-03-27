Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

APLE opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

