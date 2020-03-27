Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $258.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.