Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beck Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

