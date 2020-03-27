Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,938 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $182,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

