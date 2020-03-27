Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,466,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 184,439 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Apple worth $1,311,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $10.70 on Friday, hitting $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,852,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,584,360. The stock has a market cap of $1,091.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

