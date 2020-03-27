Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,413 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Apple worth $5,004,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 622,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162,938 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 731.8% during the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 243,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 214,438 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,775,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2,397.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 106,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $10.70 on Friday, hitting $247.74. 50,958,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

