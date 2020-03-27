Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

