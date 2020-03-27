Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $10.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,746,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,584,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,091.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

