Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $575,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 140,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Apple by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 34,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $10.70 on Friday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,746,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,584,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,091.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

