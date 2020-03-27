Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.74. 50,958,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.