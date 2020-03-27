Apple Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Apple stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average of $270.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

