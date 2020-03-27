Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Media Impact Score of -2.46

News coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of -2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.74. 50,986,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

