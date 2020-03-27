Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Financial Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Power Integrations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 0.73 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -4.76 Power Integrations $420.67 million 6.46 $193.47 million $1.78 51.36

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -34.60% -9.54% -5.97% Power Integrations 45.99% 9.27% 8.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Optoelectronics and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 2 2 1 0 1.80 Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $9.77, indicating a potential upside of 41.55%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

