Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

