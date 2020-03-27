Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:APRE traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

