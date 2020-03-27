Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after buying an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,062,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

