Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 27th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $2.72 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aptorum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

