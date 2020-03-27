AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,629 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average is $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.