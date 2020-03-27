AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 529,365 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 224.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,999 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,365 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Tapestry worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

