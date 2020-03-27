AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,716 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Oceaneering International worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 102,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis acquired 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

