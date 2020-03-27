AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,641 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Wyndham Destinations worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

