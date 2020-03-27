AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 156.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,487 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Apergy worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APY. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Apergy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth about $23,480,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apergy by 847.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 496,532 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Apergy by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 930,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 379,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,173,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

APY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.54. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

