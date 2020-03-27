AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 18,416 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of OneMain worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OneMain by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

OMF opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

