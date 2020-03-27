AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,759 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Madison Square Garden worth $20,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $234.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.17.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

