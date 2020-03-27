AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,633 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

NASDAQ GT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

