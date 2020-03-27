AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of KBR worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

