AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of IDEX worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $125.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.38. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

